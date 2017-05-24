Pages Navigation Menu

Unions don’t want President Zuma to address them

Posted on May 24, 2017 in South Africa, World | 0 comments

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), on Tuesday said they would not allow South African President Jacob Zuma to address its events as they do not have confidence in his leadership. At a media briefing in Johannesburg, COSATU’S General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali said the decision was made on Monday at a special Central…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

