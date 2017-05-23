UNIOSUN shutdown over alleged Airforce invasion

The Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa has been shut down. The management decided to close down the institution following the invasion of the campus by some Airforce men on Tuesday. The development, which was announced in a statement signed on behalf of the Acting Registrar by A.A. Adeosun, stated on Tuesday that students were expected […]

UNIOSUN shutdown over alleged Airforce invasion

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

