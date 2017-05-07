United set to down Arsenal – Sport24
|
Sport24
|
United set to down Arsenal
Sport24
Johannesburg – On both sides of the fierce football divide, few believe Arsenal can beat Manchester United in Sunday afternoon's league clash. Indeed, José Mourinho is unbeaten in his 12 Premier League matches against Arsenal. Former Red Devils …
Arsene Wenger digs Jose Mourinho: I would never criticise my Arsenal players in public
Mourinho's moaning is becoming tiresome
Wenger: 'Careful' to criticise like Mourinho
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!