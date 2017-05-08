Pages Navigation Menu

UNIUYO sacks Fulani herdsmen from school campuses

Posted on May 8, 2017

The authorities of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) have given a two-week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen grazing on all the campuses of the institution to vacate. The school’s authority alleged that it was no longer comfortable with the herders as their cattle had constituted nuisance to the premises. Vice Chancellor of institution, Prof. Enefiok Essien, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

