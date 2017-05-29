University Of Ibadan Not Offering Admission Into Her Faculty Of Pharmacy.

UTME Candidates who wish to gain admission into the University of Ibadan’s faculty of pharmacy are hereby informed that the institution will not be admitting students into that faculty for the 2017/18 session. This is because the accreditation status of the programme had been denied by The National Universities Commission. Candidates are therefore advised to …

The post University Of Ibadan Not Offering Admission Into Her Faculty Of Pharmacy. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

