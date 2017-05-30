Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University of Ibadan shut down over students’ protest

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Following a peaceful protest embarked upon by students of the University of Ibadan on Monday, the management of the institution has shut down the University. It directed the students to vacate the campus on or before 6pm on Monday. Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo who made the disclosure, said the closure became necessary […]

University of Ibadan shut down over students’ protest

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.