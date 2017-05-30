University of Ibadan shut over students’ protest

Authorities of the University of Ibadan (UI) have closed down the school, following students’ protest.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, said the closure was as a result of protest by students and to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Undergraduates were ordered to vacate campus latest by 6pm yesterday.

The institution had fixed the first semester examination for June, but it will now begin on July 17.

The vice chancellor said postgraduate students can continue with their lectures.

The protesters blocked the Mokola-UI-Ojoo Highway, causing a gridlock.

This followed students’ resolutions at a congress last weekend that the management be given two days to constitute a students’ welfare board and set up a fact-finding committee to look into the issue of hot-plates in halls of residence.

The students said there would be no examinations if the university failed to issue them ID cards, which were paid for last session and this session at the rate of N650 and N1,300.

The university management said in a statement that efforts are on to ensure identity cards are produced and distributed, starting from the middle of next month.

It issued a circular, informing deans of faculties that students’ registration forms and other valid university instruments would be considered as sufficient for admission into examination halls in the coming examination.

The post University of Ibadan shut over students’ protest appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

