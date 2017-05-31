Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Ibadan Student Union President Says “Nobody Has The Right To Dissolve Students Union.

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Ojo Aderemi, the Student Union president of the University of Ibadan has said that nobody has the right to ban the union. The Student Union was banned as a result of a peaceful protest by the students asking for basic demands from the school authorities Ojo believes there are no real grounds to postpone school …

The post University Of Ibadan Student Union President Says “Nobody Has The Right To Dissolve Students Union. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.