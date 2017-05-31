University Of Ibadan Student Union President Says “Nobody Has The Right To Dissolve Students Union.

Ojo Aderemi, the Student Union president of the University of Ibadan has said that nobody has the right to ban the union. The Student Union was banned as a result of a peaceful protest by the students asking for basic demands from the school authorities Ojo believes there are no real grounds to postpone school …

