University Of Ibadan Suspends Students Union, Seize Vehicle & Kicked Out Of Building.

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

It was gathered that the students of the University of Ibadan were kicked out of the Student Union building, and there are fears they might even be arrested. Following a meeting with the University Senate that lasted about four hours, the school management has not only suspended the Student Union, it’s also liable to proscription. …

