Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Ilorin Notice To Final Year Students On 2017 Pre-Mobilization Screening.

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) announces date for the NYC Pre-mobilization briefing for final year students. The NYSC Director General’s briefing of prospective corps members (Final year students) for 2017 has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017. The interactive forum has always presented a unique privilege and opportunity for the successful final …

The post University Of Ilorin Notice To Final Year Students On 2017 Pre-Mobilization Screening. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.