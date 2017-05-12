Pages Navigation Menu

University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital resident doctors begin strike

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Chapter, has commenced a three-day warning strike to protest against deductions in their salaries. Dr Ige Alexander, the Chairman of the association in the hospital, told newsmen on Friday in Ilorin that only a fraction of their salaries had been paid since 2014. Alexander, who said that ARD members in other teaching hospitals in the country were being paid full salaries, alleged that they were being “short-changed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

