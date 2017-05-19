Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Ilorin To Admit 11,000 Students Out Of 104,000 Who Applied.

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The management of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has said that the institution can only admit 11,000 students out of the 104,000 students who applied through JAMB for the 2017/2018 academic session. Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, has said that no fewer that 104,000 admission seekers applied for admission in the university …

