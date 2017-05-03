Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Ilorin : Vice Chancellor Blames Continuous Building Collapse On Education Sector.

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Prof. Rahamon Bello,Â Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (Unilag), has blamed the series of building collapse in the country on the education sector. Bello made the observation on Tuesday at the 2017 Annual Lecture/Awards and Induction ceremony of the Lagos Branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).The event held in Unilag, Akoka, Yaba. The …

