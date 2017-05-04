University Of Jos Bans Indecent Dressing – Romance

The leadership of the University of Jos has moved to curb the spate of sexual immorality among ladies with a check on their mode of dressing. Authorities of the University of Jos on Wednesday directed its security agencies to arrest any student whose dressing assaults the sensibilities of the members of the university community. The […]

The post University Of Jos Bans Indecent Dressing – Romance appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

