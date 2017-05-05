University Of Jos Bans Indecent Dressing.
This is to inform students of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) through her management on Wednesday directed its security agencies to arrest any student whose dressing assaults the sensibilities of the members of the university community. The institution also warned that improperly dressed students would be barred from entering offices and attending lecturers. The …
The post University Of Jos Bans Indecent Dressing. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!