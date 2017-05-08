Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Jos Extends Registration Date 2016/2017.

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the University of Jos Community especially students who are yet to conclude their registration for the 2016/2017 Academic Session, that the closing date for the current registration exercise has been extended to Friday, 19th May, 2017. By this extension, both fresh and returning students who are yet to pay their school …

The post University Of Jos Extends Registration Date 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.