University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Admission Form For Part-Time Degree Programme Out.

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The general public are hereby informed that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) 2017/2018 academic session admission exercise is on. The Institute of Continuing Education in collaboration with the Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into it various programmes for the 2017/2018 …

