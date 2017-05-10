University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Admission Into School Of Foundation Studies Is On

This is to notify the general public and applicants that applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates into the School of Foundation Studies, University of Lagos for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. Highly successful candidates, after an approved examination administered by the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), are eligible for consideration for Direct Entry admission …

The post University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Admission Into School Of Foundation Studies Is On appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

