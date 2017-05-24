University Of Lagos International School Admission List 2017/2018 Released.

All candidates who participated in the screening exercise conducted for admission into BASIC 7, (JS1) at the International School, University of Lagos (ISL) are hereby informed that the management board has released the admission list and as such they can now check their admission status. UNILAG INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL ADMISSION LIST. The cut off mark is …

The post University Of Lagos International School Admission List 2017/2018 Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

