Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Maiduguri Appoints A New Bursar.

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Mallam Yahaya Yunusa has been appointed the new bursar of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID). His appointment was approved by the Governing Council.   The appointment of the new Bursar was contained in a letter by the institution’s Registrar on behalf of the university Governing Council, UNIMAID head of Information, Ahmed Tanko Mohammed, said in a …

The post University Of Maiduguri Appoints A New Bursar. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.