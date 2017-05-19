Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Nigeria Nsukka 2016/2017 Postgraduate Mop-Up Screening Admission Screening Result Released.

Candidates who participated in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) mop-up screening test for admission into the 2016/2017 postgraduate programmes held on 23rd March, 2017,  are hereby informed that they can now check their results. UNN POSTGRADUATE MOP-UP ADMISSION SCREENING TEST RESULT. RESULT OF THE MOP-UP SCREENING TEST FOR ADMISSION INTO THE 2016/2017 POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES …

