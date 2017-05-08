University Of Nigeria Nsukka 3rd & 4th Admission List Released 2016/2017.

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has released the 3rd and 4th supplementary admission list for the 2016/2017 academic session. The University Of Nigeria, Nsukka has published the List of Candidates Recommended For The 2016/2017 Supplementary Postgraduate Admissions (Batch C & D) The Admission list has been published online follow link below to download Click Here …

