Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Nigeria Nsukka Declares Monday 8th May Lecture Free Day.

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the University Of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) that the institution administration has declared MONDAY, MAY 08, 2017 from 8.00am – 2.00 pm, LECTURE FREE DAY with respect to 2017 International Conference of the School of General Studies on the theme, “General Studies in the 21st Century African Development”. The Lecture Free Day is necessary to enable …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka Declares Monday 8th May Lecture Free Day. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.