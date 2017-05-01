University Of Port-Harcourt Matriculates 8,248 Students During Her 38th Matriculation Ceremony.

The University of Port-harcourt (UNIPORT) matriculates fresh students admitted into the institution. No fewer than 8,248 fresh students took the Matriculation Oath of the University of Port Harcourt for the 2016/2017 academic session, last Thursday at the Convocation Arena, University Park. This is part of the 38th Matriculation Ceremony of the University. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor …

The post University Of Port-Harcourt Matriculates 8,248 Students During Her 38th Matriculation Ceremony. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

