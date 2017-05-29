University Of Port-Harcourt Not Offering Admission Into Her Geology Department.

This is to inform the UTME Candidates who applied for admission in the University Of Port-harcourt’s Geology department that that there will be no admission into the faculty for the 2017/2018 session. All Prospective Candidates who chose the University of Port Harcourt to study Geology are therefore advised to contact the Joint Admissions and Matriculation …

The post University Of Port-Harcourt Not Offering Admission Into Her Geology Department. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

