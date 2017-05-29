Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Port-Harcourt Not Offering Admission Into Her Geology Department.

This is to inform the UTME Candidates who applied for admission in the University Of Port-harcourt’s Geology department that that there will be no admission into the faculty for the 2017/2018 session. All Prospective Candidates who chose the University of Port Harcourt to study Geology are therefore advised to contact the Joint Admissions and Matriculation …

Hello. Add your message here.