University Of Port-Harcourt School Of Basic Science Result Released 2016/2017.
This is to inform candidates who applied for admission in the University of Port-harcourt School Of Basic Studies that the institution through her management has uploaded the results of the 2016/17 session online. Candidates are advised to login to the portal and confirm result status. Steps To Check Visit http://resultcheckersbs.uniport.edu.ng/ Enter your Basic Registration Number …
