University Student Makes Gigantic Portrait Of UNIBEN VS With 6000 Bottle Covers (Photos)

His name is Josh Egesi. A UNIBEN student who made a bottle cover portrait of his Vice Chancellor with over 6000 covers. Two more photos below…

