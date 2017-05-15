Unknown gunmen kidnap Ondo Permanent secretary, demand for N70m ransom

Dayo Johnson Akure

‎UNKNOWN gunmen have abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Ondo state Hospital Management Board (HMB) Dr Niran Ikuomola has been abducted.

The kidnappers of the top civil servant ‎have swiftly demanded for a ransom of N70m from his family of the medical doctor.

Vanguard gathered from family source that the victim was abducted along with his driver along the Lokoja/Abuja highway last Sunday evening.

He was said to be traveling to Abuja for an official engagement slated for yesterday when he was reportedly ambushed by the abductors.

‎Confirming the abduction, the secretary of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Dr. Roland Arohunmolase described the incident as worrisome.

Arohunmolase told newsmen that the leader of the kidnappers have opened contact with the association.

According to him, the kidnappers have confirmed that the permanent secretary and his driver are with them.

Equally, the NMA scribe saidthat the family members of the victim have been contacted and a ransom of N70m demanded before he would be released from their captivity.

“Dr. Ikuomola was abducted yesterday (Sunday) with his driver on the Lokoja -Abuja road while on his way to Abuja for an official function.

“The kidnappers have contacted us this morning (Monday) by demanding for the sum of N70 million before he could be released to his family”.

Police Image Maker in the state Femi Joseph said since the incident occurred outside their jurisdiction there was no how they would be aware.

‎Joseph said “Am not yet aware, although, it is outside our jurisdiction but am sure our colleagues in Kogi state would have taken prompt action on it” End