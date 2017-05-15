Unknown gunmen kidnap Ondo Permanent secretary, demand for N70m ransom
Dayo Johnson Akure
The kidnappers of the top civil servant have swiftly demanded for a ransom of N70m from his family of the medical doctor.
Vanguard gathered from family source that the victim was abducted along with his driver along the Lokoja/Abuja highway last Sunday evening.
He was said to be traveling to Abuja for an official engagement slated for yesterday when he was reportedly ambushed by the abductors.
Confirming the abduction, the secretary of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association NMA, Dr. Roland Arohunmolase described the incident as worrisome.
Arohunmolase told newsmen that the leader of the kidnappers have opened contact with the association.
According to him, the kidnappers have confirmed that the permanent secretary and his driver are with them.
Equally, the NMA scribe saidthat the family members of the victim have been contacted and a ransom of N70m demanded before he would be released from their captivity.
“Dr. Ikuomola was abducted yesterday (Sunday) with his driver on the Lokoja -Abuja road while on his way to Abuja for an official function.
“The kidnappers have contacted us this morning (Monday) by demanding for the sum of N70 million before he could be released to his family”.
Police Image Maker in the state Femi Joseph said since the incident occurred outside their jurisdiction there was no how they would be aware.
Joseph said “Am not yet aware, although, it is outside our jurisdiction but am sure our colleagues in Kogi state would have taken prompt action on it” End
The post Unknown gunmen kidnap Ondo Permanent secretary, demand for N70m ransom appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!