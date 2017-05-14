Unnamed English club Interested In Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper Jan Oblak – Agent

An unnamed English club is interested in signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer, according to his agent.

Oblak has established himself as one of the world’s finest goalkeepers over the past three years and his agent, Miha Mlakar, says there is serious interest in him.

“It’s too soon because there are still matches in play in the national championships, but it’s true that there is a lot of interest in the best goalkeeper in the world,” he told Goal. “Especially two clubs are really interested in Oblak for next season.

“One [of the interested clubs] is surely from the UK. In Italy, only Juventus are at a top level and they have [Gianluigi] Buffon, who is now in the Champions League final, and if you ask me, he could play for more years without a problem.”

Oblak has a €100m (£84.8m) buyout clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid.

