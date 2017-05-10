Unpaid salaries: Bayelsa primary school teachers proceed on indefinite strike

Teachers in Bayelsa public primary schools have embarked on indefinite strike to press for the payment of the nine-and-a-half months’ salary owed by local governments in the state. This was after they rejected the one month salary offered to them by the state government to avert the action. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports…

