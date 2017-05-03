Unpaid Salaries: Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike In Kogi State – Nigeria Today
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Unpaid Salaries: Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike In Kogi State
Nigeria Today
Doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi have been directed to embark on an indefinite strike action from today following disagreement between the doctors and the state government. It is understood that the …
Kogi varsity lecturers vow to continue strike untilâ€¦
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!