UNRELEASED: Wizkid ft. Chris Brown – African Bad Girl (prod. Sarz) – Nigeria Today
|
UNRELEASED: Wizkid ft. Chris Brown – African Bad Girl (prod. Sarz)
Nigeria Today
As we await his forthcoming “Mixtape” – Sounds From The Otherside; an unofficial version of another Wizkid and Chris Brown collaboration “African Bad Girl” has surfaced online. The Sarz produced tune somehow found its way to the internet and …
[The Music Blog]: Should we be worried about these Wizkid leaks?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!