Unremitted N1.76tr: NEITI seeks review oil assets transfer
The Nation Newspaper
Unremitted N1.76tr: NEITI seeks review oil assets transfer
NIGERIAN National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) upstream subsidiary – the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) – is holding on to N1.76 trillion (consisting $5.5 billion and N72.4 billion), the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency …
