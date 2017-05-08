Unruly passengers to face criminal charges —NCAA

By Lawani Mikairu

lagos—The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ,NCAA, yesterday warned all irate and belligerent passengers that attack airline officials to desist forthwith or face criminal charges as the authority will not allow any airline official to be ridiculed publicly or endangered.

According to Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA. This warning became necessary due to preponderance of reports from some of the nation’s airports detailing brutal attacks on officials of airlines.

Adurogboye said “ These attacks are embarrassing and discourteous to such affected officials. The authority undoubtedly recognises that the operating airlines must at all times uphold the conditions of carriage and contract on each passenger’s ticket.

“This means all passengers are conferred with inalienable rights when they are travelling by air. According to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs 2015 Part 19),it prescribes minimum rights for air travellers on the occurrence of any of the following – no show and overbooking of flight, denied boarding, delay and cancellation of flights and others.

The post Unruly passengers to face criminal charges —NCAA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

