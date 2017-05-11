Unusual Attire! Woman Walks In Public, Covering All Her Body With Okro (Photos)
This is weird. A photo which has been trending on different social media platforms -shows a smiling woman walking around in public with Okro all over her body. Online users are trying to fathom the reason for her unusual attire.
The post Unusual Attire! Woman Walks In Public, Covering All Her Body With Okro (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!