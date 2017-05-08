Unverified SIM cards to be switched off next week – New Vision
|
Unverified SIM cards to be switched off next week
New Vision
Internal Affairs Minister, Henry Tumukunde (L), listens to the UCC executive director, Godfrey Mutabazi, during a press conference in Bugolobi. Photo by Ronnie Kijjambu. Mobile phone users who will not have updated their SIM card data by the close of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!