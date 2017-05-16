UZ to spearhead Robert Mugabe University establishment – Chronicle
Chronicle
UZ to spearhead Robert Mugabe University establishment
Chronicle
THE Government has begun the process of setting up the Robert Mugabe University with the University of Zimbabwe expected to play a part in its establishment. The specialised skills university will be built in honour of President Mugabe's sterling …
UNWTO, Mzembi: He's black African, stupid!
