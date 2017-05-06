Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATE: Boko Haram Released 62 Chibok Girls Not 82

Posted on May 6, 2017

#BringBackOurGirls: Chibok girls freed by Boko Haram today, are 62 not 82 according to a source involved in the airlift of girls from Banki

Details Later….

