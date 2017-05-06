UPDATE: Boko Haram Released 62 Chibok Girls Not 82
#BringBackOurGirls: Chibok girls freed by Boko Haram today, are 62 not 82 according to a source involved in the airlift of girls from Banki
Details Later….
The post UPDATE: Boko Haram Released 62 Chibok Girls Not 82 appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!