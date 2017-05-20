UPDATE: Channels TV clarifies Lai Mohammed’s alleged comment on President Buhari’s health – NAIJ.COM
UPDATE: Channels TV clarifies Lai Mohammed's alleged comment on President Buhari's health
Channels TV has denied reports that minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed made any statement on its station about President Muhammadu Buhari's health status. "Mr Mohammed did not make any such comment on Channels TV," the station said …
