Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abducted South African prince of Mandela’s clan found unharmed – Reuters

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Reuters

Abducted South African prince of Mandela's clan found unharmed
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo speaks to journalists in Pretoria July 10, 2013. Dalindyebo is the brother of Prince Mankunku Dalindyebo who was found unharmed after he was abducted by four gunmen in the city …
[UPDATE] Kidnapped AbaThembu king-elect Mankunku Dalindyebo foundEyewitness News
AbaThembu Prince kidnapping fake – policeHerald live

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.