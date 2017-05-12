Update on girl who allegedly stabbed boyfriend to death in Rivers State

Police has launched a manhunt for Boma Mac-Pepple for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Nathan Okojaja to death in Opobo town, in the Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Boma and Nathan

Nathan and Boma had accused each other of infidelity and they had engaged in a scuffle on May 7 with Boma allegedly sustaining injuries.

The next day, Boma took to Facebook to call on her friends and the public to help her locate him so that he can be brought to justice.



She posted the photo of the deceased and wrote:

“Anyone that sees this boy should not hesitate to call my line 081191***** or 080828*****. Cos every criminal or cultist must be brought to justice, for any crime they committed. You won’t regret given us information. thanks do dat for my life…my life is in your hands now….His name is Nathan Okojaja (properly known with Junior).”

When people started asking what he did, she posted a photo of the injury she claimed was inflicted on her by Nathan. Some commenters doubted the photo, saying that that’s the photo of a man. She however said she was the person, adding that the camera was too close to her.

Photo of the Injury Boma posted

One of their friends then asked what happened, saying he knows Nathan is a good man and she should not condemn him on social media because they had issues. Boma then responded:

“We were not having issues. Yesterday (Sunday), I was coming back from Aunty Felicia’s house around past 7am. I met Junior (Okojaja). He asked me where I was coming from. I asked him what right he had to ask. You know Sarah? You can ask who that girl is to him. As I finished talking, what I could realise was that I was bleeding.

I want to tell you something. Don’t judge people by their appearance. You don’t know what they can do. You know I don’t discriminate against people. A cult member is a cult member. You don’t know what they can be able to do. Someone that can do this kind of thing, can as well kill you,” she said.

Boma, it was learnt, found Nathan at 10.30PM and allegedly stabbed him to death. Boma has been on the run since the incident.

According to Punch, Omoni Nnamdi, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer said that Boma and Nathan “had a disagreement, which resulted in a fight. The young man was killed in the process.”

“We are already searching for her,” Omoni added.

