Update on girl who took Sniper

An Instagram user, @mofowobi, who took Sniper after a weird post on Instagram, has been rushed down to the hospital. She was however found unconscious. Here’s a message sent in as an update on her current condition;

“Mofowobi has been found and rushed to the hospital but she is unconscious at the moment. We are praying that God should intervene and give her another chance to live. We appreciate everyone that has been praying for her. Thanks.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

