Update: See photos of man who beat his 7-year-old son to death in Rivers (More Details & Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

So yesterday, we brought you a heartbreaking story of how a brutal father beat his 7-year-old son to death in Amadi-Ama, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, here’s an update on the somewhat callous story.

According to PUNCH, A middle-aged man simply identified as Mr. Amadi has beaten his seven-year-old son to death. The incident, according to an eyewitness, happened on Saturday at about 12.30am at Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Though the name of Amadi’s son could not be immediately ascertained, it was learnt that the kid was beaten by his father until he lost consciousness.

A source told our correspondent that the boy, who failed to carry out the father’s instruction, got beaten until he fainted. Another source alleged that the kid stole the sum of N3,000 from his father, a development that forced the man to beat him to death…More photos after the cut

While efforts by neighbours to revive the young Amadi failed, the police were called in to arrest the errant father of the boy.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident and said that the father of the deceased had since been arrested.

“Yes, it happened today in Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt. I think there was a misunderstanding between the boy and his father before the man began to beat the son until he (son) died,” Omoni said.

He, however, added that he would make no further comment because the matter was still being investigated.

More photos below

