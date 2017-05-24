Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fed Govt sets up National Minimum Wage Committee – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Fed Govt sets up National Minimum Wage Committee
The Nation Newspaper
THE Federal Executive Council has approved a National Minimum Wage Committee to deliberate on an agreeable minimum wage. Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Labour …
FG Approves Constitution Of Minimum Wage Review CommitteeCHANNELS TELEVISION
FG constitutes 29-man committee to negotiate minimum wageTheCable
Nigerian govt to set up committee to review National Minimum WagePremium Times
Vanguard –News Agency of Nigeria (press release) –Nigerian Bulletin –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.