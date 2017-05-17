Upping the tempo changed game against Sunderland- Iwobi

For 69 minutes, Arsenal could not break down a resolute Sunderland side set on frustrating us and our hopes of securing a top-four place.

But within three minutes of Alex Iwobi’s arrival the goal came, and would add a second not long afterwards.

The man himself insists it was more about the collective desire to win than his individual performance off the bench, and says there was one key reason for that.

“I guess I had a little impact but it’s [about] the team,” Iwobi told Arsenal Player. “We upped the tempo, we were able to get the two goals and able to get the result we needed.

“The tempo was very high, I haven’t played in a while so you can see I’m blowing, I’m tired! But it was a great match to be involved in and the result we needed is what we got – we just need to keep fighting for top four.

“I need to work hard, create more goals and score more goals,” he added. “I’ve been trying to do that in training and hopefully get back in the team. So I’ve just been patient.

“The main thing is we’re getting the three points, we’re winning games, so as long as the team is winning, that’s my main concern.”

The post Upping the tempo changed game against Sunderland- Iwobi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

