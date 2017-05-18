Uproar in House of Reps as PDP member defects to APC

Some Peoples Democratic Party members of the House of Representatives protested loudly on Wednesday as a popular member, Mr. Edward Pwajok, dumped the opposition party. Pwajok, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress at the session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara. He represents Jos South-East […]

