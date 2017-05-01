US announces additional $30m for Boko Haram victims

The United States has announced an additional $30m as humanitarian aid for the people of the north-east. In a statement made available to DAILY POST by the US embassy in Nigeria, the funding would bring the total US humanitarian contribution in Nigeria to more than $298m since October 2015. It said the funding was in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

