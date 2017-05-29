US-based model takes Nigerian bank to court for illegal use of her picture – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
|
US-based model takes Nigerian bank to court for illegal use of her picture
Nigerian Entertainment Today
A US-based Nigerian model, Nneoma Anosike, has accused Wema Bank of using her picture for commercial purposes without her consent and thus, sued for N97m. The 22-year-old filed the lawsuit through her lawyer father, Frank Anosike, at a Federal High …
Model Demands N97 million from Bank for using her Photo without Authorisation
