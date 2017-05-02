US-based Nigerian to establish $2bn refinery in Edo

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—A modular refinery and petro- chemical industry is to be established in Eghudu, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, by a United States of America-based Nigerian business man, Mr Charles Ihaza.

Already, about 453.9 hectares of land have been provided for the take – off of the project by the community.

Ihaza, who spoke at an Open Forum on Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, on the Eghudu Refinery in Benin, yesterday, said that the project, which is expected to cost over $2 billion, will produce 80,000 barrels of refined petroleum products daily.

He told the forum that with his vast experience in one of the largest refineries in the United States of America and with no fewer than 100 engineers under him, he knew all about the refinery processes and was already discussing with the relevant Federal Government agencies for the immediate take – off of the project.

He said: “I choose to site the refinery in Eghudu to help our people back home in Nigeria. I am passionate about this project. You know that investors are not easy to come by when you mention Nigeria, but my pedigree as a Chemical Engineer in one of the world’s leading refineries had opened the door for me.

“I have a consortium of bankers and investors for the project and the phase one is ongoing. As part of our social corporate responsibilities to the communities that will benefit from the project, we are going to construct roads, build satellite clinics, a standard primary and secondary schools and a functional international market.”

He sued for the cooperation of the communities and appealed to them to work with the site engineers and other workers for the successful take- off of the project, saying, “We want to start work now.”

Earlier, presenting the EIA Report on behalf of the consultants, Vokosen Limited, Prof. Larry Edosomwan, said that the report captured all the socio-economic needs of the communities.

“We have looked at the positive social and economic needs of the communities, the aquatic environment, drainage and sewage management, treatment of effluents, forests, which we will not destroy and where it happens, we will plant trees. We have ensured that we meet the requirements of the Ministry of Environment and the DPR. We will prevent all negative environmental impacts,” he said.

Spokesman for the Minister of Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jubril, Mr Joshua Taiwo, said he was happy that the project was named after the community, saying that when completed, the project will provide jobs for the people and improve the social economic lives of the communities around it.

The post US-based Nigerian to establish $2bn refinery in Edo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

