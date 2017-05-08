Pages Navigation Menu

US Embassy to relay Abacha loot letter to Trump – Vanguard

Posted on May 8, 2017


Vanguard

US Embassy to relay Abacha loot letter to Trump
Vanguard
The Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria has promised that it will forward Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, letter requesting official attachment and release of $500 million proceeds of alleged corruption traced to …
